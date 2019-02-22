Dr. Babak Rajabi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rajabi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Babak Rajabi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Babak Rajabi, MD
Dr. Babak Rajabi, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from ARDABIL ISLAMIC AZAD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center.
Dr. Rajabi's Office Locations
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic6555 Coyle Ave Ste 301, Carmichael, CA 95608 Directions (916) 962-1544
Folsom1580 Creekside Dr Ste 230, Folsom, CA 95630 Directions (916) 984-6230
Sacramento3939 J St Ste 360, Sacramento, CA 95819 Directions (916) 736-1536
Sierra Hematology & Oncology Medical Center8100 Bruceville Rd, Sacramento, CA 95823 Directions (916) 689-9300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
I believed Dr Rajabi has excellent knowladge Of his job and very caring personalities. I was so lucky to change the first Doctor i visited to Dr Rajabi. He was only one found my diagnostic and find right mefication for it. I and my family dont have enough words to say how much we are thank full him. GOD BLESS YOU DE RAJABI
About Dr. Babak Rajabi, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1194986794
Education & Certifications
- ARDABIL ISLAMIC AZAD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Rajabi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rajabi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rajabi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Rajabi works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Rajabi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rajabi.
