Overview

Dr. Babak Tashakkor, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.



Dr. Tashakkor works at Southern California Heart Specs in Arcadia, CA with other offices in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) and Sick Sinus Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.