Dr. Tashakkor accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Babak Tashakkor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Babak Tashakkor, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Dr. Tashakkor works at
Locations
-
1
Southern California Heart Specialists301 W Huntington Dr Ste 500, Arcadia, CA 91007 Directions (626) 294-4888
-
2
Huntington Memorial Hospital100 W California Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (949) 852-3400
-
3
Pasadena55 E California Blvd Fl 3, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 793-1227
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Babak Tashakkor, MD
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tashakkor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tashakkor works at
Dr. Tashakkor has seen patients for Heart Disease, Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) and Sick Sinus Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tashakkor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Tashakkor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tashakkor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tashakkor, there are benefits to both methods.