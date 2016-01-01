Overview of Dr. Bapu Aluri, MD

Dr. Bapu Aluri, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Yuma, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Henry Ford Hospital and is affiliated with Yuma Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Aluri works at ABC Neurology in Yuma, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, EEG (Electroencephalogram) and Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.