Dr. Bapu Aluri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bapu Aluri, MD
Dr. Bapu Aluri, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Yuma, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Henry Ford Hospital and is affiliated with Yuma Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Aluri works at
Dr. Aluri's Office Locations
ABC Neurology P.l.l.c.1230 W 24th St Ste 1, Yuma, AZ 85364 Directions (928) 314-3702
Hospital Affiliations
- Yuma Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bapu Aluri, MD
- Neurology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1487762456
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aluri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aluri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aluri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aluri works at
Dr. Aluri has seen patients for Vertigo, EEG (Electroencephalogram) and Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aluri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Aluri speaks Hindi.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Aluri. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aluri.
