Overview of Dr. Barbara Eisenberg, MD

Dr. Barbara Eisenberg, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in High Point, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center.



Dr. Eisenberg works at High Point Medical Center in High Point, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.