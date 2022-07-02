Overview of Dr. Barry Bernstein, DPM

Dr. Barry Bernstein, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Wilkes Barre, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from VALENCIA COMMUNITY COLLEGE and is affiliated with Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Bernstein works at Geisinger Podiatry Clinic in Wilkes Barre, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.