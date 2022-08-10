Overview of Dr. Barry Bieber, MD

Dr. Barry Bieber, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital.



Dr. Bieber works at Alexandria Rheumatology LLC in Alexandria, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Maternal Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.