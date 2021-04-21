Dr. Barry Schanzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schanzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Schanzer, MD
Overview of Dr. Barry Schanzer, MD
Dr. Barry Schanzer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.
Dr. Schanzer's Office Locations
Middlesex Opthalmology1812 Oak Tree Rd, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 548-0700
Mediplex Surgery Center98 James St Ste 108, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 632-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
The doctor is top notch. He is caring, and extremely thorough. Office staff is pleasant and accommodating.
About Dr. Barry Schanzer, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schanzer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schanzer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schanzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schanzer has seen patients for Stye, Chalazion and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schanzer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Schanzer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schanzer.
