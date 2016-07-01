See All Urologists in Long Beach, CA
Dr. Barton Wachs, MD

Urology
3.3 (15)
Map Pin Small Long Beach, CA
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Barton Wachs, MD

Dr. Barton Wachs, MD is an Urology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Wachs works at Atlantic Urology Medical Group Inc. in Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hydrocele along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Wachs' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Atlantic Urology Medical Group Inc.
    701 E 28th St Ste 319, Long Beach, CA 90806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 595-5977

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hydrocele
Atrophic Vaginitis
Overactive Bladder
Hydrocele
Atrophic Vaginitis
Overactive Bladder

    Aetna
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Jul 01, 2016
    Dr Wachs is an excellent caring Doctor, something you don't find very often these days. He takes his time to explain your condition and his plan for your care. He's so intelligent and is so easy to talk to that we actually got all of our questions and concerns answered. He has always been very thorough and makes sure all tests necessary are done promptly. With Dr Wachs we know without a doubt we have one of the best doctors. We highly recommend him if you want excellent care.
    Andrew & Cari Ybarra in Paramount, CA — Jul 01, 2016
    About Dr. Barton Wachs, MD

    Urology
    Years of Experience
    48 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    1366461832
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Washington University
    Medical Education
    University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barton Wachs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wachs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wachs has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wachs accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Wachs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wachs works at Atlantic Urology Medical Group Inc. in Long Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Wachs’s profile.

    Dr. Wachs has seen patients for Hydrocele, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wachs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Wachs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wachs.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wachs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wachs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

