Overview of Dr. Barton Wachs, MD

Dr. Barton Wachs, MD is an Urology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Wachs works at Atlantic Urology Medical Group Inc. in Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hydrocele along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.