Dr. Basant Farghaly, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Saint Augustine, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Ain Shams University and is affiliated with Adventhealth Palm Coast and Flagler Hospital.



Dr. Farghaly works at First Coast Pulmonary Associates in Saint Augustine, FL with other offices in Palm Coast, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.