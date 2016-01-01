Dr. Omar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bassam Omar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bassam Omar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They graduated from American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with D. W. McMillan Memorial Hospital and USA Health University Hospital.
Locations
Usa Health University Hospital2451 University Hospital Dr, Mobile, AL 36617 Directions (251) 445-8242
Hospital Affiliations
- D. W. McMillan Memorial Hospital
- USA Health University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bassam Omar, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Arabic
- 1073568895
Education & Certifications
- American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Omar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Omar has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Sinus Tachycardia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Omar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Omar speaks Arabic.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Omar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Omar.
