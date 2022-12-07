Dr. Bassem Chehab, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chehab is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bassem Chehab, MD
Overview
Dr. Bassem Chehab, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Patterson Health Center, Wesley Medical Center and William Newton Hospital.
Locations
Cardiovascular Consultants of Kansas9350 E 35th St N Ste 101, Wichita, KS 67226 Directions (316) 265-1308
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Patterson Health Center
- Wesley Medical Center
- William Newton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent and caring physician
About Dr. Bassem Chehab, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas Hospital
- University of Kansas School of Medicine
- Univerisity Of Kansas School Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
- Interventional Cardiology
