Dr. Belachew Tessema, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (50)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Belachew Tessema, MD

Dr. Belachew Tessema, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Farmington, CT. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.

Dr. Tessema works at Connecticut Sinus Institute in Farmington, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Tessema's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Connecticut Sinus Institute
    21 South Rd Ste 112, Farmington, CT 06032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 284-4950
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hartford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Earwax Buildup
Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Earwax Buildup

Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esthesioneuroblastoma Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Papillomas Chevron Icon
Nasal Septal Perforation Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinus Cancer Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinus Polyp Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jul 12, 2022
    Dr Tessema, was on point with my care. He called me to come & meet him before surgery. The day of surgery he made me feel relaxed & at ease. He knew exactly what to say to comfort me as I was very nervous & scared about surgery. And would recommend him to anyone looking for an ENT. He gets 5 + ?? from me. I thank Him for acting so quickly with my care and appreciate all that he did.
    Kimberly Tappin — Jul 12, 2022
    About Dr. Belachew Tessema, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417005000
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Miami School Of Medicine Fellowship In Rhinology and Endoscopic Skull Base Surgery
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • New York Eye and Ear Infirmary
    Residency
    Internship
    • Beth Israel Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Belachew Tessema, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tessema is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tessema has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tessema has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tessema works at Connecticut Sinus Institute in Farmington, CT. View the full address on Dr. Tessema’s profile.

    Dr. Tessema has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tessema on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Tessema. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tessema.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tessema, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tessema appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

