Dr. Benedict Nwachukwu, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY.
Hospital for Special Surgery610 W 58TH ST, New York, NY 10019 Directions (646) 885-8250
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I think Dr. Nwachukwu is an amazing Dr. He has helped me tremendously. I think he’s extremely knowledgeable and also patient and caring. I feel lucky to be a patient of his.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1376885467
Dr. Nwachukwu has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nwachukwu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nwachukwu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Nwachukwu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nwachukwu.
