Dr. Benjamin Chack, DO
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Chack, DO
Dr. Benjamin Chack, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Frankford Hospital, Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Chack's Office Locations
Bucks ENT Associates PC3 Cornerstone Dr Ste 703, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chack has treated myself, my children and grandchildren over the years. Two of which he helped diognos the existence of serious conditiond early on. He takes time and interest with his patients. He explains things as can be understood by the average person.
About Dr. Benjamin Chack, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
- Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
