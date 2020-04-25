See All Otolaryngologists in Langhorne, PA
Dr. Benjamin Chack, DO

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.8 (20)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Chack, DO

Dr. Benjamin Chack, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Frankford Hospital, Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Chack works at Bucks ENT and Associates in Langhorne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chack's Office Locations

    Bucks ENT Associates PC
    3 Cornerstone Dr Ste 703, Langhorne, PA 19047

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    Apr 25, 2020
    Dr. Chack has treated myself, my children and grandchildren over the years. Two of which he helped diognos the existence of serious conditiond early on. He takes time and interest with his patients. He explains things as can be understood by the average person.
    Maridolores Binney — Apr 25, 2020
    About Dr. Benjamin Chack, DO

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1649265752
    Education & Certifications

    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Frankford Hospital
    • Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
    • Jefferson Bucks Hospital
    • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
    • St. Mary Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Benjamin Chack, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chack has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chack works at Bucks ENT and Associates in Langhorne, PA. View the full address on Dr. Chack’s profile.

    Dr. Chack has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Chack. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chack.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

