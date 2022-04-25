Overview of Dr. Benjamin Geddes, MD

Dr. Benjamin Geddes, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Haven, CT.



Dr. Geddes works at YALE NEW HAVEN HOSPITAL in New Haven, CT with other offices in Ringgold, GA and Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.