Dr. Benjamin Holland, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and St. Mary’s Sacred Heart Hospital.



Dr. Holland works at Piedmont Hospital in Athens, GA with other offices in Olympia, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Aortic Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.