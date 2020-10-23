Dr. Benjamin Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Rodriguez, MD
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Rodriguez, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from TRUMAN MEDICAL CENTER SCHOOL FOR NURSE ANESTHETISTS and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 9130 W Post Rd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 870-1114
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rodriguez?
Not just one visit, but many. I have had many procedures done by Dr. Rod and have never been disappointed. He is the best of the best.
About Dr. Benjamin Rodriguez, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1427011824
Education & Certifications
- TRUMAN MEDICAL CENTER SCHOOL FOR NURSE ANESTHETISTS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.