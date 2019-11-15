Overview of Dr. Benjamin Rubin, MD

Dr. Benjamin Rubin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Rubin works at Kaiser Permanente Franklin Medical Offices in Denver, CO with other offices in Englewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.