Dr. Benjamin Rubin, MD
Dr. Benjamin Rubin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.
Kaiser Permanente Franklin Medical Offices2045 Franklin St, Denver, CO 80205 Directions (303) 861-2121
Colorado Brain & Spine Institute- Rose Campus4700 Hale Pkwy # 330, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 783-8844
Colorado Brain & Spine Institute, LLC - Englewood499 E Hampden Ave Ste 220, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (303) 783-8844Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Dr. Rubin provided excellent care to my father during his very serious and time-sensitive illness. He was very kind, answered all of our questions, and was honest with us. Dr. Rubin also took the time to check on us (the patient's family) and provided us with reassurance during a very scary time. I would highly recommend him.
- Neurosurgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
- Neurosurgery
