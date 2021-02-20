Dr. Benjamin Stein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Stein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Stein, MD
Dr. Benjamin Stein, MD is an Other Provider in Washington, DC. They specialize in Other, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Stein works at
Dr. Stein's Office Locations
-
1
Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics1015 18th St NW Ste 300, Washington, DC 20036 Directions (202) 835-2222Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Orthopaedic Medicine and Surgery - Germantown20410 Observation Dr Ste 103, Germantown, MD 20876 Directions (202) 835-2222
Hospital Affiliations
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stein?
This was my 2nd foot surgery with Dr Stein. He is far and above one of the best surgeons I have ever dealt with. He quickly diagnosed the problems on each foot, one of which was misdiagnosed and the other with previous surgery performed badly. He explained the options for surgical or non-surgical treatment and expected outcome for these options. He also went into a lot of detail about post-op recovery and rehab, something I have not experienced from other surgeons. The office staff, schedulers, and assistants are first-rate. This surgery was done at the new Capital Orthopedic Surgical Center in Germantown. Nursing, Anesthesia, assistants, and strict Covid precautions made for an excellent experience.
About Dr. Benjamin Stein, MD
- Other
- 15 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1306004858
Education & Certifications
- Union Memorial Hospital
- Johns Hopkins Hosp/Univ
- G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
- The George Washington Univ
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stein works at
Dr. Stein speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Stein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.