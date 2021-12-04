Overview of Dr. Beth Sieling, MD

Dr. Beth Sieling, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Southbury, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from East Carolina University and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Sieling works at Breast Oncology Center in Southbury, CT with other offices in Waterbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.