Dr. Beth Sieling, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Beth Sieling, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Southbury, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from East Carolina University and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Hospital.
The Breast and Oncology Center33 Bullet Hill Rd Ste 214, Southbury, CT 06488 Directions (203) 267-1563
St. Mary's Hospital56 Franklin St, Waterbury, CT 06706 Directions (203) 267-1563
- Saint Mary's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Sieling is the most compassionate, knowledgeable and approachable Dr. I have ever had. She has always been available for my panic sessions to answer my questions with medical expertise and kindness. My first meeting with her was shortly after diagnosis and she spent time with my daughter and me going over drawings, surgical options and follow up care after bilateral mastectomy. I can never thank her enough for saving my life. I highly recommend her to anyone battling breast cancer. She is the best!
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1134145808
- East Carolina University
