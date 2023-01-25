Dr. Stein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beth Stein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Beth Stein, MD
Dr. Beth Stein, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.
Dr. Stein works at
Dr. Stein's Office Locations
-
1
Tenafly Pediatrics1135 Broad St, Clifton, NJ 07013 Directions (973) 471-8600
-
2
St. Joseph's University Medical Center703 Main St, Paterson, NJ 07503 Directions (973) 754-2433
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After being misdiagnosed for years by another neurologist, Dr. Stein provided actual tests to confirm what she thought may have been a misdiagnosis. When I could not afford genetic testing (not covered by my insurance), she managed to get me genetic testing to confirm her hypothesis. When the test results came back, she was right. She has been treating me for my Charcot-Marié-Tooth (CMT) disease since. She is a true professional, attentive, and caring for her patients. It is because of her that I have a better quality of life. The office is immaculate, and her staff is attentive and genuinely lovely.
About Dr. Beth Stein, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1710146865
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Stein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7.
