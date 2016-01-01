Overview of Dr. Bethel Averbeck, MD

Dr. Bethel Averbeck, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Hutchinson Health, M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital and Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Averbeck works at Parkway Dental in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Coon Rapids, MN and Shakopee, MN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.