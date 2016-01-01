Overview of Dr. Bhailal Gondalia, MD

Dr. Bhailal Gondalia, MD is a Pulmonologist in Parkersburg, WV. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Camden Clark Medical Center.



Dr. Gondalia works at BHAILAL G GONDALIA MD in Parkersburg, WV. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.