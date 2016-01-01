Overview of Dr. Bing Wu, MD

Dr. Bing Wu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lafayette, IN.



Dr. Wu works at IU Health Arnett Crdvsclr Svs in Lafayette, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Heart Disease and Pericardial Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.