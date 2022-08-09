Overview of Dr. Binod Shah, MD

Dr. Binod Shah, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Institute Of Post Graduate Med and Research and is affiliated with Saint John's Riverside Hospital.



Dr. Shah works at Pushpinder Singh Medical Practice PC in Yonkers, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.