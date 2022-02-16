Dr. Blanca Hampton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hampton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Blanca Hampton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Blanca Hampton, MD
Dr. Blanca Hampton, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Hampton's Office Locations
-
1
Asher Family Care A Medical Corp.1110 W La Palma Ave Ste 1, Anaheim, CA 92801 Directions (714) 991-3180
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Blanca Hampton, MD
- Pediatrics
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1245263953
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hampton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hampton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hampton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hampton works at
Dr. Hampton speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hampton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hampton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hampton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hampton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.