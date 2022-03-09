See All General Surgeons in Bethesda, MD
Dr. Bonnie Sun, MD

General Surgery
4.2 (16)
Map Pin Small Bethesda, MD
Call for new patient details
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bonnie Sun, MD

Dr. Bonnie Sun, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital and Suburban Hospital.

Dr. Sun works at Comprehensive Breast Specialty Center in Bethesda, MD with other offices in Washington, DC. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sun's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Suburban Hospital Radiation Oncology Infusion Center
    6420 Rockledge Dr Ste 4100, Bethesda, MD 20817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 530-5151
  2. 2
    Suburban Hospital
    8600 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda, MD 20814 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 530-5151
    Monday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Tuesday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Wednesday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Thursday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Friday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Saturday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Sunday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
  3. 3
    Sibley Memorial Hospital
    5255 Loughboro Rd NW, Washington, DC 20016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 243-5230

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sibley Memorial Hospital
  • Suburban Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Breast Cancer
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 09, 2022
    My elderly mother had somewhat aggressive cancer, still early, in both breasts. Dr. Sun took great care of my mother asap. My mother is quite fragile and Dr. Sun was quick, discrete and pleasant making this the best possible experience we could have had. I totally recommend her to everyone, but especially if you have a delicate geriatric case.
    — Mar 09, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Bonnie Sun, MD
    About Dr. Bonnie Sun, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730319757
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sun has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sun accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Sun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sun has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Sun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sun.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

