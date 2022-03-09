Overview of Dr. Bonnie Sun, MD

Dr. Bonnie Sun, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital and Suburban Hospital.



Dr. Sun works at Comprehensive Breast Specialty Center in Bethesda, MD with other offices in Washington, DC. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.