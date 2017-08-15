Overview

Dr. Bradley Ihrig, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Nicholasville, KY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from HILLCREST BAPTIST MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center and Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Ihrig works at Jessamine Medical Center in Nicholasville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.