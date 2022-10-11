Dr. Bradley Weitzner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weitzner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Weitzner, MD
Overview of Dr. Bradley Weitzner, MD
Dr. Bradley Weitzner, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Weitzner works at
Dr. Weitzner's Office Locations
Therapy Associates of Sarasota1945 Versailles St, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 365-0770
Bradenton Arthritis Center5308 4th Avenue Cir E, Bradenton, FL 34208 Directions (941) 567-4021
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been Dr. Bradley Weitzner’s patient for 6 years. He correctly diagnosed my autoimmune diseases after I was misdiagnosed by four orthopedic surgeons in the area. Fortunately, I saw Dr. Weitzner before I permanently lost my eye sight or had a stroke, both consequences of one of my conditions with the level of inflammation I had. It took him 2 minutes to correctly diagnose me. He has provided me with excellent care since then.
About Dr. Bradley Weitzner, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1598705188
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weitzner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weitzner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weitzner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weitzner works at
Dr. Weitzner has seen patients for Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weitzner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Weitzner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weitzner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weitzner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weitzner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.