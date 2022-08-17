Overview of Dr. Brandon Pomeroy, MD

Dr. Brandon Pomeroy, MD is an Urology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ottawa, Golden Valley Memorial Hospital, Menorah Medical Center and Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.



Dr. Pomeroy works at Kansas City Urology Care in Overland Park, KS with other offices in Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.