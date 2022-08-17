Dr. Brandon Pomeroy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pomeroy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brandon Pomeroy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brandon Pomeroy, MD
Dr. Brandon Pomeroy, MD is an Urology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ottawa, Golden Valley Memorial Hospital, Menorah Medical Center and Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.
Dr. Pomeroy works at
Dr. Pomeroy's Office Locations
-
1
Kansas City Urology Care10701 Nall Ave Ste 100, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (816) 531-1234Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Kansas City Urology Care4321 Washington St Ste 5300, Kansas City, MO 64111 Directions (816) 531-1234Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Ottawa
- Golden Valley Memorial Hospital
- Menorah Medical Center
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- CompCare
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- First Health
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Healthcare USA
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Medicare
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
- Premier Group Insurance
- Savility
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pomeroy?
My interactions with Dr Pomeroy have all been great. He's knowledgeable, personable, always on time, he speaks in terms I can understand, never seems hurried, and is straightforward and honest.
About Dr. Brandon Pomeroy, MD
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1619927720
Education & Certifications
- U Nebr Med Sch
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pomeroy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pomeroy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pomeroy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pomeroy works at
Dr. Pomeroy has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pomeroy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Pomeroy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pomeroy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pomeroy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pomeroy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.