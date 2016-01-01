Dr. Korpanty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brendan Korpanty, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brendan Korpanty, DO
Dr. Brendan Korpanty, DO is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Kettering Health Dayton.
Dr. Korpanty works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Korpanty's Office Locations
-
1
Kettering Physician Network Primary Care Huber Health Center8701 Troy Pike Ste 240, Dayton, OH 45424 Directions (866) 224-9472
- 2 450 Washington Jackson Rd Ste 111, Eaton, OH 45320 Directions (937) 454-9527
-
3
Kettering Physician Network Heart and Vascular7677 Yankee St Ste 140, Centerville, OH 45459 Directions (937) 424-0012
-
4
Kettering Physician Network4160 Little York Rd Ste 20, Dayton, OH 45414 Directions (866) 224-9472
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Kettering Health Dayton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Korpanty?
About Dr. Brendan Korpanty, DO
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1871848309
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Korpanty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Korpanty works at
Dr. Korpanty has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Korpanty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Korpanty has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Korpanty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Korpanty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Korpanty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.