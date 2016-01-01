Overview of Dr. Brendan Korpanty, DO

Dr. Brendan Korpanty, DO is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Kettering Health Dayton.



Dr. Korpanty works at Kettering Physician Network Primary Care Huber Health Center in Dayton, OH with other offices in Eaton, OH and Centerville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.