Dr. Brent Anderson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brent Anderson, MD
Dr. Brent Anderson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Lawrence and Williamson Medical Center.
Dr. Anderson works at
Dr. Anderson's Office Locations
Vanderbilt Primary Care2105 Edward Curd Ln, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 794-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Lawrence
- Williamson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
DR. Anderson is very thorough every time Ive seen him. I have been going to him for about 4 years now and he is always very concerned about my heart problems. Would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Brent Anderson, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1255488052
Education & Certifications
- Tulane Hosp Tulane U Sch Med
- MERCER UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
