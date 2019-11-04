Overview of Dr. Brent Anderson, MD

Dr. Brent Anderson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Lawrence and Williamson Medical Center.



Dr. Anderson works at Vanderbilt Primary Care in Franklin, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.