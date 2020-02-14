Dr. Brent Belvin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Belvin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brent Belvin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brent Belvin, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Texas Tech University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Medical City Mckinney, Medical City Plano and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Medical City Plano3901 W 15th St, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (214) 383-9270Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Micro Pain Institute1101 Raintree Cir Ste 240, Allen, TX 75013 Directions (214) 383-9270Wednesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Medical City Mckinney4500 Medical Center Dr, McKinney, TX 75069 Directions (214) 383-9270
Wellmed At Ridgeview4461 Coit Rd Ste 209, Frisco, TX 75035 Directions (214) 383-9270
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- Medical City Mckinney
- Medical City Plano
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Highly recommend him! I have seen Dr Belvin several times. He does a great job listening, explaining And diagnosing. Good bedside manner and procedures have always gone very smoothly. The billing and insurance side of the business is messy but I find that with so many specialists practices now
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1639103047
- U Tex SW Med Sch-Parkland Meml Hosp
- Texas Tech University School of Medicine
- Baylor University
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Belvin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Belvin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Belvin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Belvin has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Belvin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Belvin speaks Spanish.
119 patients have reviewed Dr. Belvin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Belvin.
