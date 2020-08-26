See All Fetal Medicine & Maternal Medicine Doctors in Overland Park, KS
Dr. Brent Finley, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
3.1 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brent Finley, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Finley works at Midwest Maternal Fetal Medicine Physicians - Overland Park in Overland Park, KS with other offices in Kansas City, MO and Independence, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Midwest Maternal Fetal Medicine Physicians - Overland Park
    12200 W 106th St Ste 125, Overland Park, KS 66215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 382-5278
    Midwest Maternal Fetal Medicine - Research Medical Center
    2340 E Meyer Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64132 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 382-5276
    Midwest Maternal Fetal Medicine Physicians - Independence
    19550 E 39th St S Ste 335B, Independence, MO 64057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 382-5277

Hospital Affiliations
  • Overland Park Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • First Health
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Brent Finley, MD

    Specialties
    • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265408751
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education
    • University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brent Finley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Finley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Finley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Finley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Finley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Finley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

