Dr. Brett Sweitzer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in East Norriton, PA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.
Einstein Neurology at Montgomery609 W Germantown Pike Ste 100, East Norriton, PA 19403 Directions (484) 622-7100
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
Dr. Sweitzer is an outstanding surgeon, with a warm and engaging personality. I had shoulder surgery, and experienced very little pain-which is amazing! I would refer, and have referred my family & friends to Dr. Sweitzer.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University Hospital
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Sweitzer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sweitzer has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sweitzer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
84 patients have reviewed Dr. Sweitzer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sweitzer.
