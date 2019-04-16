Overview of Dr. Brett Sweitzer, MD

Dr. Brett Sweitzer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in East Norriton, PA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.



Dr. Sweitzer works at Einstein Vascular & Thoracic Surgery in East Norriton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.