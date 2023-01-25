Overview of Dr. Brett Wasserlauf, MD

Dr. Brett Wasserlauf, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bloomfield, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Wasserlauf works at Connecticut Orthopedic Associates in Bloomfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.