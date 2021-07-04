See All Otolaryngologists in Hackensack, NJ
Dr. Brian Benson, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.4 (34)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Brian Benson, MD

Dr. Brian Benson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Saint Lukes Roosevelt Hospital

They frequently treat conditions like ENT Cancer, Laryngeal Cancer and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Benson's Office Locations

    20 Prospect Ave Ste 613, Hackensack, NJ 07601 (201) 996-2750
    John Theurer Cancer Ctr At Hackensack Univ Med Ctr
    92 2nd St, Hackensack, NJ 07601 (551) 996-5855

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Caldwell-Luc Procedure Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Captique™ Injection Chevron Icon
Carbon Dioxide Laser Skin Resurfacing Treatment Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Collagen Injection Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Surgery Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Earwax Removal Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Zenker's Diverticulum Surgery Chevron Icon
ENT Surgery Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophagoscopy Chevron Icon
Excision of Neck Mass Chevron Icon
Excision of Tracheal Tumor or Stenosis Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Dentoalveolar Lesion or Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Glossectomy Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant) Chevron Icon
Hylaform Injection Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Irrigation of Ear Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngectomy and Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Larynx Repair Chevron Icon
Laser Microsurgery Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Microlaryngeal Surgery Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Perilymph Fistula (PLF) Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Sphenoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Jul 04, 2021
    Dr. Benson was the 4th ENT doctor i visited who took the time and looked at the MRI images and diagnosed my issues . All other doctors looked at the report from the Imaging center and said i was ok. One even suggested that i go to a Neurologist. Dr. Benson did my surgery on 6/7/2021 to correct a few issues and it's been a month and I am feeling awesome. Thank You Dr. Benson!!
    Elvin S. — Jul 04, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Brian Benson, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336312420
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Saint Lukes Roosevelt Hospital
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • UMDNJ - University Hospital
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • The Juilliard School
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Benson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Benson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Benson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Benson has seen patients for ENT Cancer, Laryngeal Cancer and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Benson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.