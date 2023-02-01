Dr. Brian Blair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Blair, MD
Overview of Dr. Brian Blair, MD
Dr. Brian Blair, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Murrells Inlet, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
Dr. Blair works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Blair's Office Locations
-
1
Carolina Coast Surgery Center3545 Highway 17 Unit 200, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Directions (843) 294-1941
-
2
Carolina Forest office185 Fresh Dr Ste B, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579 Directions (843) 294-1941
-
3
Carolina Orthopaedic Specialists5046 Highway 17 Byp S Ste 203, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588 Directions (843) 294-1941
-
4
OrthoSC3545 Frontage Rd Ste 200, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Directions (843) 353-3460
Hospital Affiliations
- Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MedCost
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Planned Administration Inc
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blair?
2nd knee replaced. Progressing well.
About Dr. Brian Blair, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1578786075
Education & Certifications
- Steadman Hawkins Clinic
- Fort Worth Affiliated Hosps
- Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med
- Furman University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blair has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blair accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blair works at
Dr. Blair has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blair on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Blair. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blair.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.