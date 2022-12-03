Dr. Brian Burns, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Burns, MD
Overview of Dr. Brian Burns, MD
Dr. Brian Burns, MD is a Surgical Assistant in Grand Rapids, MI.
Dr. Burns' Office Locations
1
Spectrum Health Hospitals4100 Lake Dr Se, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 267-8860
2
Spectrum Health Medical Group - South Pavilion80 68th St SE # 302, Grand Rapids, MI 49548 Directions (616) 267-8860
3
SHMG Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Greenville705 S Greenville West Dr Ste 201, Greenville, MI 48838 Directions (616) 267-8860
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Pleasant and professional.
About Dr. Brian Burns, MD
- Surgical Assistance
- English
- 1033106190
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burns has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burns accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Burns. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burns.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.