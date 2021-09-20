Overview of Dr. Brian Conroy, MD

Dr. Brian Conroy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Immanuel, Chi Health Lakeside and Chi Health Midlands.



Dr. Conroy works at CHI Health Orthopedics in Omaha, NE with other offices in Papillion, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.