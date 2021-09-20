Dr. Brian Conroy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Conroy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Conroy, MD
Dr. Brian Conroy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Immanuel, Chi Health Lakeside and Chi Health Midlands.
Dr. Conroy's Office Locations
Lakeside Orthopedics PC16909 Lakeside Hills Ct Ste 208, Omaha, NE 68130 Directions (402) 717-0820
Lakeside Orthopedics1413 S Washington St Ste 200, Papillion, NE 68046 Directions (402) 758-5690
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
- Chi Health Immanuel
- Chi Health Lakeside
- Chi Health Midlands
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Conroy has done my all my knee surgeries. The additional knees were at no fault of Dr. Conroys, it is due to my age and I'm hard on my knees, I refuse to slow done. He looks for the best solution to my knee issue, first for the non-surgical issue, that is what I like the best about him, he first go to is the non-surgical solution, and then if all else fails, then we look the best possible surgical solution. The surgeries he has done, have all be successful, I would highly recommend.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- The Union Memorial Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
- Sports Medicine
Dr. Conroy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Conroy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Conroy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Conroy has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Conroy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Conroy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conroy.
