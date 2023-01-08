See All Hand Surgeons in Austin, TX
Dr. Brian Hardy, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.8 (169)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Brian Hardy, MD

Dr. Brian Hardy, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Florida

Dr. Hardy works at Ascension Seton Northwest in Austin, TX with other offices in Cedar Park, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Office Locations

    Ascension Seton Northwest
    11113 Research Blvd, Austin, TX 78759 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 439-1160
    Texas Orthopedics - Cedar Park
    1401 Medical Pkwy Ste 120 Bldg B, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 439-1009
    Texas Orthopedics - Cedar Park
    1401 Medical Pkwy Ste 120, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 439-1009
    Northwest Austin
    4700 Seton Center Pkwy Ste 200, Austin, TX 78759 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 439-1000
    Texas Orthopedics - Central Austin
    911 W 38th St Ste 300, Austin, TX 78705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 439-1001

Hospital Affiliations
  • Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
  • St. David's Medical Center
  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center
  • St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
  • St. David's South Austin Medical Center

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Jan 08, 2023
    I’ve been to Dr. Hardy four times. He’s very easy to talk with, professional, and has a lot of expertise. He knows the exact correct spot to give a steroid shot. Every time I see him, there’s a younger person with him whom he is training. I can’t think of a better role model and one to learn his field from than Dr. Brian Hardy.
    About Dr. Brian Hardy, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • English
    • 1730382193
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Florida
    • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    • Notre Dame University
    • Hand Surgery
