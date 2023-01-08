Dr. Brian Hardy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hardy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Hardy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brian Hardy, MD
Dr. Brian Hardy, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Florida
Dr. Hardy works at
Dr. Hardy's Office Locations
-
1
Ascension Seton Northwest11113 Research Blvd, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (512) 439-1160
-
2
Texas Orthopedics - Cedar Park1401 Medical Pkwy Ste 120 Bldg B, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (512) 439-1009
-
3
Texas Orthopedics - Cedar Park1401 Medical Pkwy Ste 120, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (512) 439-1009
-
4
Northwest Austin4700 Seton Center Pkwy Ste 200, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (512) 439-1000Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pm
-
5
Texas Orthopedics - Central Austin911 W 38th St Ste 300, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 439-1001
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hardy?
I’ve been to Dr. Hardy four times. He’s very easy to talk with, professional, and has a lot of expertise. He knows the exact correct spot to give a steroid shot. Every time I see him, there’s a younger person with him whom he is training. I can’t think of a better role model and one to learn his field from than Dr. Brian Hardy.
About Dr. Brian Hardy, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1730382193
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Notre Dame University
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hardy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hardy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hardy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hardy works at
Dr. Hardy has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hardy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
169 patients have reviewed Dr. Hardy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hardy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hardy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hardy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.