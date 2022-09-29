Overview

Dr. Brian Harlin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Harlin works at NewYork Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anal Fissure, Destruction of Anal Tumor and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.