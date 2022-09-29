Dr. Brian Harlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Harlin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Harlin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Harlin works at
Locations
New York Downtown Hospital170 William St, New York, NY 10038 Directions (646) 898-4744
Colon/Rectal Surgery Manhattan251 E 33rd St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 696-5411
Park Avenue Gastroenterology PC35 E 35th St Rm 200, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 689-3500
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Harlin was absolutely amazing. We had been to so many doctors dealing with diverticulitis & Dr. Harlin immediately knew what to do. He is extremely knowledgeable, friendly & completely changed my husband's life through his treatment plan. The office was so helpful & accommodating to my many phone calls to find out information. We are beyond happy to have found Dr. Harlin & could never thank him enough. He saved my husband's life.
About Dr. Brian Harlin, MD
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Robert Wood Johnson UMDNJ
- St Luke's Roosevelt Mc
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
