Overview of Dr. Brian Stapinski, MD

Dr. Brian Stapinski, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in West Reading, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Reading Hospital.



Dr. Stapinski works at Orthopaedic Associates of Reading, Ltd. in West Reading, PA with other offices in Reading, PA and Hamburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Tibia and Fibula Fractures along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.