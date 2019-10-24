Dr. Brian Stapinski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stapinski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Stapinski, MD
Dr. Brian Stapinski, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in West Reading, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Reading Hospital.
West Reading Office301 S 7th Ave Ste 3220, West Reading, PA 19611 Directions (610) 376-8671
Exeter Office4885 Demoss Rd Ste 102, Reading, PA 19606 Directions (610) 370-9980
Hamburg Office31 Industrial Dr Ste 150, Hamburg, PA 19526 Directions (610) 376-8671
Orthopaedic Associates of Reading Ltd.850 Knitting Mills Way, Reading, PA 19610 Directions (610) 376-8671
- Reading Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
Operated on my foot and was pleased with outcome
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Penn State Milton S Hershey Med Ctr
- Reading Hospital and Medical Center
- Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine
- University Of Sciences In Philadelphia
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Stapinski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stapinski accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stapinski has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Tibia and Fibula Fractures, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stapinski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Stapinski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stapinski.
