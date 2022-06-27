Dr. Garza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brianna Garza, MD
Overview of Dr. Brianna Garza, MD
Dr. Brianna Garza, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Dr. Garza works at
Dr. Garza's Office Locations
El Paso Pediatric Assoc. P.A.1160 SADDLE BRONC DR, El Paso, TX 79925 Directions (915) 593-2033
El Paso Pediatrics Assoc650 Belvidere St, El Paso, TX 79912 Directions (915) 533-1441
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Garza was amazing with my daughter! She explained everything and answered all my questions/concerns. She's great with kids and I highly recommend her for all your pediatric needs!
About Dr. Brianna Garza, MD
- Pediatrics
- 9 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garza speaks Arabic.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Garza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garza.
