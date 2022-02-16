See All Neurologists in New York, NY
Dr. Bridget Mueller, MD

Neurology
4.2 (5)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Bridget Mueller, MD

Dr. Bridget Mueller, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mueller's Office Locations

  1. 1
    5 E 98th St Fl 7, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 241-7076

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Chronic Neck Pain
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Chronic Neck Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Chronic Neck Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Headache
Nerve Block, Somatic
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Peripheral Nerve Block
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Trigeminal Neuralgia

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Feb 16, 2022
She is the best! I’ve had migraines my entire life, have literally seen about 20 different neurologists and she is just everything you want! She listens, is concerned, is very compassionate, inquisitive.
Adam — Feb 16, 2022
Photo: Dr. Bridget Mueller, MD
About Dr. Bridget Mueller, MD

Specialties
  • Neurology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1376938316
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Neurology
Board Certifications
