Overview

Dr. Bruce Berger, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Horsham, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Berger works at Abington Medical Specialists in Horsham, PA with other offices in North Wales, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.