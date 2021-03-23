Dr. Bruce Berger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Berger, MD
Overview
Dr. Bruce Berger, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Horsham, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Locations
Abington Medical Specialists118 Welsh Rd Unit B, Horsham, PA 19044 Directions
Abington Medical Specialists1010 Horsham Rd Ste 214, North Wales, PA 19454 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- CHAMPVA
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Meritain Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Berger?
Dr. Berger is efficient and friendly. He provides knowledge and expertise in the practice.
About Dr. Bruce Berger, MD
- Cardiology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1821083254
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia Medical Center
- Lankenau Hospital
- Lankenau Hospital
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berger accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berger has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Berger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berger.
