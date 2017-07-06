Dr. Bruce Garner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Garner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bruce Garner, MD
Dr. Bruce Garner, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Gout and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garner's Office Locations
- 1 6740 4th Ave Fl 4, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (929) 455-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Is very courteous and answers any question in detail. I don't feel rushed and am confident with his answers on my discoid Lupus issue. Secretary is pleasant though at first you may feel she's not. Only complaint I have is waiting time is too long. Appointment is scheduled but it's almost an hour wait after scheduled time.
About Dr. Bruce Garner, MD
- Rheumatology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1245337757
Education & Certifications
- COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garner has seen patients for Arthritis, Gout and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Garner speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Garner. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.