Overview of Dr. Bruce Garner, MD

Dr. Bruce Garner, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Gout and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.