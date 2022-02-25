Dr. Bruce Hennessy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hennessy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Hennessy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bruce Hennessy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dublin, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from The Ohio State University and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital, Marion General Hospital, Mount Carmel East and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Hennessy works at
Locations
Dublin Office6670 Perimeter Dr Ste 200, Dublin, OH 43016 Directions (614) 754-5500
Ohio Gastroenterology Group3400 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus, OH 43202 Directions (614) 754-5500
Ohio Gastroenterology Group Inc85 McNaughten Rd Ste 320, Columbus, OH 43213 Directions (614) 754-5500
West Office815 W Broad St Ste 220, Columbus, OH 43222 Directions (614) 754-5500
North Office3820 OLENTANGY RIVER RD, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 754-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Dublin Methodist Hospital
- Marion General Hospital
- Mount Carmel East
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hennessey was very Professional, explained everything, was not rushed and a good listener.
About Dr. Bruce Hennessy, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1891788386
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University Hospitals
- The Ohio State University
- Gastroenterology
