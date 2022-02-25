Overview

Dr. Bruce Hennessy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dublin, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from The Ohio State University and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital, Marion General Hospital, Mount Carmel East and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Hennessy works at OHIO GASTROENTEROLOGY GROUP INC in Dublin, OH with other offices in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Ulcerative Colitis, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.