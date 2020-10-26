Dr. Beutel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bryan Beutel, MD
Overview of Dr. Bryan Beutel, MD
Dr. Bryan Beutel, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH.
Dr. Beutel's Office Locations
The Christ Hospital2139 Auburn Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 221-5500Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Fell down the stairs in December 2019, reached down to plant with my left hand and landed very hard and very unevenly. The pain was excruciating after the endorphin rush ended. Dr. Beutel has been amazing to work with, I never feel rushed, he listens to everything I have to say, presents all possible treatment options and involves me in the care plan. Not much else I could ask for, he's awesome.
About Dr. Bryan Beutel, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1932490737
Dr. Beutel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beutel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beutel has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beutel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Beutel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beutel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beutel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beutel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.