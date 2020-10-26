See All Hand Surgeons in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Bryan Beutel, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Bryan Beutel, MD

Dr. Bryan Beutel, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. 

Dr. Beutel works at The Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Beutel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Christ Hospital
    2139 Auburn Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 221-5500
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christ Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Trigger Finger
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Trigger Finger
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Bryan Beutel, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932490737
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Beutel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Beutel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Beutel works at The Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, OH. View the full address on Dr. Beutel’s profile.

    Dr. Beutel has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beutel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Beutel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beutel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beutel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beutel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

