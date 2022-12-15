Dr. Bryan Kaiser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaiser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Kaiser, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bryan Kaiser, MD
Dr. Bryan Kaiser, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Kaiser works at
Dr. Kaiser's Office Locations
-
1
TSAOG Orthopaedics - Quarry Area400 Concord Plaza Dr Ste 300, San Antonio, TX 78216 Directions (210) 804-5400
-
2
The San Antonio Orthopaedic Group - Medical Center2829 Babcock Rd Ste 700, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 281-9595
-
3
TSAOG Orthopaedics - Ridgewood19138 Us Highway 281 N, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 804-5400Monday11:30am - 7:30pmTuesday11:30am - 7:30pmWednesday11:30am - 7:30pmThursday11:30am - 7:30pmFriday11:30am - 7:30pm
-
4
TSAOG Orthopaedics Quarry Area3327 Research Plz Ste 404, San Antonio, TX 78235 Directions (210) 804-5400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaiser?
He has done a complete right and left hip replacement within the last 5 years and I highly recommend him. His staff is great and PA, Michael Ledoux are also awesome!!
About Dr. Bryan Kaiser, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1780631986
Education & Certifications
- Presbyterian Hospital
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Baylor University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaiser has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaiser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaiser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
